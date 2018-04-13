Event to focus on securing and destroying data

With Shropshire businesses under pressure to change the way they protect and manage data, a free event is being held to highlight not just how to keep information but how to destroy it.

The General Data Protection Regulation, which comes into effect on May 25, has put the spotlight on what details organisations can hold, how they must secure them and how they make them available to the people they are about.

However, when data is no longer needed, or holding it cannot be justified, it also needs to be safely and irretrievably deleted.

Two county businesses have joined forces to run a free event on the whole lifecycle of data, including a focus on the risks of holding information and how to solve them.

Business IT and communications specialist, Bespoke Computing, has teamed up with IT recycling and data security experts, XPO IT Services, for GDPR: Data Destruction and Cyber Security, taking place at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 23, from 9.30am to 11.30am. The event is open to all business owners and managers.

Managing director of Bespoke Computing, Chris Pallett, said: “Protecting and securing data can be a large and confusing topic if it’s not your personal specialty. Knowing where to start and whether you are putting your time and resources into the right areas can be a challenge. With this event we intend to help businesses avoid all of that and focus right in on what they can do now to put themselves on the right path.”

Mark Cotterell, of XPO IT Services, added: “It’s one thing to know you need to delete data and quite another to do that securely and thoroughly. Dropping files in your PC’s waste basket is not deleting them. You have to think about professional erasing, repurposing or the destruction of all hardware that could still have your data, or your customer’s data on it – everything from phones and laptops to printers and servers. This is a very important, specialist task and we want to help organisations understand what’s involved and how to avoid the risks.”

The free event on April 23 is open to all businesses, not just Chamber of Commerce members. Places can be booked by visiting: http://bit.ly/bespokexpo