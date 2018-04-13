Ashley in the driving seat at Shukers Land Rover

A young Mid Wales man has landed a key position as one of only a handful of apprentices to be taken on by the sales side of Jaguar Land Rover nationwide and joins the team at Shukers Land Rover of Aberystwyth.

Ashley Roberts, aged 22, from Forden, near Welshpool, landed his dream job and has had great success during his first month. Ashley is pictured handing over a Discovery to local farmers and long time Land Rover enthusiasts Gareth and Joy Evans, of Trefeglwys, near Newtown.

Ashley, said: “This is a tremendous chance for me to have a fascinating future by doing a job that I simply love and I am very grateful to Shukers and JLR for giving me this opportunity.”

Shukers is expanding its coverage in the Mid Wales region and Ashley continued: “I’m ideally placed to visit customers in the Welshpool and Newtown areas to bring our vehicles to the customers door rather than them having to come to us. I’m excited to provide information on all the Land Rover vehicles, including the new Discovery Commercial and eagerly awaited Defender replacement.”

Joy Evans, commented: “As long term Land Rover customers – and this is our fifth one – we were highly impressed with the confidence, professionalism and the attention to detail when sourcing our vehicle. We wish Ashley every success in his career.”

Head of business at Shukers Land Rover Aberystwyth, Neil Parry, added: “As such a well known and respected brand we are proud to see that young people like Ashley are keen to help our company grow and we are providing him with specific training and every encouragement to carve out a career.

“We are also making a dedicated effort to expand the amenities for all of our customers throughout Mid Wales by investing heavily in new service and parts facilities and becoming more involved with farmers and the community, linking up with our sister dealership in Ludlow, as exciting new Land Rover models are launched.”