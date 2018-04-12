Thorne Widgery looks to make Ludlow’s business community ‘rock’ with office launch

Forward-thinking firm Thorne Widgery is to open the doors of a new office in Ludlow as it seeks to ‘rock’ the provision of local accountancy services.

The award-winning practice already has a number of clients in the town and believes that its modern, technology-driven approach to accounting will appeal to local businesses.

Its new office at 5 Parkway, off Corve Street, will be opening its doors for the first time in mid-April and its Director Dan Crowther is inviting people in for a chat and a cup of tea.

Dan, who was born and bred in Ludlow, feels that the town is calling out for a revolution in business and accountancy services and believes that Thorne Widgery’s innovative approach is just the ticket.

Speaking about the new office opening, Dan said: “Thorne Widgery has a history spanning 75 years in Hereford and Shropshire, and while we are certainly proud of our past we are firm that is firmly fixed on our future.

“Our expansion to Ludlow is the next logical step for our practice, as we already have a number of fantastic local connections. I hope plenty of local business leaders will join us over the next couple of weeks at our new office to learn more about what we have to offer.

One of the firm’s current local clients, Corrabeth Bishop of Ludlow Stoves, said: “Thorne Widgery has handled everything. We just pick up the phone and it gets sorted.

“With their help, we moved from using old-style accounting spreadsheets to Xero Cloud-based accounting. This has made a huge difference to the way we run the business.

“We have a brilliant working relationship with Dan. He has a great sense of humour and he is also very patient with us. He’s also very supportive and, if we’re having doubts, he gives us a pep talk and reminds us how far we have come as business owners in just a few short years, which really helps.”