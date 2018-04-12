Not-for-profit bank’s community outreach branch for Telford’s Brookside

Residents of Brookside, Telford, are to have their own community outreach branch of Just Credit Union.

The not-for-profit community bank, which is based in Telford and Wrekin, is working in partnership with Brookside Big Local (BBL), the lottery-funded, resident-led social regeneration programme.

As a result of the partnership, the community outreach branch of Just Credit Union will be at Brookside Community Centre every Tuesday between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

Starting on April 10, the community branch will be operated by Just Credit Union’s Telford Outreach Officer Adel Haynes.

The community branch, which will provide residents of the area with easy access to Just Credit Union ethical loans and savings, is part of BBL’s resident driven initiatives to enhance the area.

The facility will enable residents to become members of the not-for-profit community bank, open flexible instant access savings accounts and apply for ethical loans.

Just Credit Union’s Chief Officer Karen Farrow said: “We are delighted to be working with Brookside Big Local to improve the access of Brookside residents to our ethical finances.

“Being available and visible within the communities we serve is core to what we do. Our outreach officer will be available by appointment which can be booked on 01743 252325 or subject to availability on a walk-in basis.”

BBL Co-ordinator Sam Smith said: “Brookside Big Local are excited that we are able to fund this project to support our local residents. We are hoping that many of our local residents will take this fantastic opportunity to open a savings account with a local credit union.”

Just Credit Union was set up over 15 years ago specifically to improve the financial well-being of people living or working in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Added Karen Farrow: “We encourage – and enable – members to save for a rainy day whilst also providing access to flexible loans at affordable rates. Community, rather than profit, is at the heart of all we do.”

Just Credit Union has recently received the top accreditation of five stars from the prestigious Fairbanking Foundation and was a finalist in the national 2017 Social Enterprise Awards for their positive impact on the local community.