Morris Property site manager chosen for building awards finals

A site manager with leading Shropshire contractor, Morris Property, has been recognised for his skills in a top industry awards scheme.

Dave Fletcher has been shortlisted for the regional LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards in the Commercial Site Agent of the Year category. The winners of each category will be announced at a presentation dinner on 8 June at Telford International Centre.

Dave, who has over 30 years’ experience as a site manager, was independently nominated for his work on a Morris Property scheme to build a 67,500ft² factory at Hortonwood West industrial estate in Telford for pet accessory and treat company, Rosewood Pet Products.

Joe Strafford, Principal Building Surveyor at apT, part of Telford & Wrekin Council, made the nomination. He said: “Dave is a highly respected and proactive site manager. He ensured the Client’s needs were met as well as working very effectively with Local Authority Building Control to not only comply with the building regulations, but undertake good building practice overall. He is a credit to the industry.”

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “We wish Dave every success in the awards. With his experience he is not easily fazed by problems on site and finds solutions. He is also a great people person who everyone likes and wants to go the extra mile for.”

Morris Property have built three units at Hortonwood West, with two more projects already underway this spring to build multi-let start up units for Telford & Wrekin Council.