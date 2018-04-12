Kate joins an expert team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Tax experts at a Shropshire accountancy firm have been joined by a new face who has just returned to the UK.

Kate Thorburn is the new Tax Assistant at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, and she’s already fitting in well with colleagues in the Tax Department.

She has returned to the UK after spending the last two years in Cyprus where her husband was working, and was previously the manager of accounting and tax for a company dealing with contractors in Bournemouth.

“Joining Dyke Yaxley is an excellent opportunity to re-start my career here in the UK, and I’m really enjoying the new challenges the role brings,” said Mrs Thorburn, who will be responsible for tax planning and tax compliance.

Before travelling abroad, she studied for her Association of Accounting Technician qualification at Hereford Technical College, followed by an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants course in Southampton.

Mrs Thorburn has also completed her Association of Tax Technicians and Chartered Institute of Tax Accountants qualifications by studying online.

“I’m keen to expand my knowledge of tax, while building strong relationships with Dyke Yaxley clients and helping them to streamline their tax responsibilities,” she said.

Managing Director Laurie Riley said: “Kate has joined a varied and experienced department here at Dyke Yaxley, and we’ve been extremely impressed with her knowledge and skills so far.

“Her previous experience will be a valuable addition to the skills set we can offer to our clients, and we’re very pleased she has chosen to join us.”