Net World Sports climb coveted league tables

Sports equipment retailer, Net World Sports, which was founded in Shropshire and still retains strong links back to the county, has secured a spot on not one, but two esteemed league tables, ranking in both The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 and the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies.

This is the second consecutive year that Net World Sports has placed in The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100, as they jump 33 positions since 2017 to 33 out of 100. The sports company has also rocketed straight in at 407 in FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, ranking alongside the likes of Deliveroo, Soltec and HelloFresh. Compiled by The Financial Times and Statista, the FT1000 lists the companies in 31 European countries that have achieved the highest compound growth rate in revenue between 2013 and 2016.

With an annual profit growth of 79% a year over the qualifying period, reaching £5.1 million in 2017, Net World Sports is one of four Welsh businesses to make the cut in this year’s Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100. They are also one of the 156 UK companies to feature in the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list, having sold €15.2M worth of quality sports equipment in 2016 – a revenue growth of 391% between 2013 and 2016.

Alex Lovén, Managing Director of Net World Sports, comments: “To be recognised in both the Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 for a second year running and FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, is a truly deserved achievement for our fantastic team who have worked extremely hard over the past twelve months. Each and every department has gone above and beyond to make a difference and having moved up 33 places since last year in the Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 and jumping straight in at 407 in the FT1000 list only reinforces the efforts they have put in to secure our positions.

“With our profits reaching over the £5M mark, we have been able to make great headway with the ambitious plans we set last year for long-term sustainable growth. In 2017 alone, we completed a purpose-built 3,000 square foot office extension, taking our total site space to 120,000 square foot. We also doubled our headcount, employing 58 new members of staff, including our first intake of graduate recruits as part of the graduate scheme we launched back in October.

“We have some exciting product development lined up for 2018 and can’t wait to continue exceeding the growth plans we have set for both the UK and internationally.”

Now in its 19th year, the annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing profits. Bed manufacturer, Dreams, topped the table this year, while other big brands such as Gtech and Pret A Manger also featured. To be eligible for the rundown, companies must post profits of at least £500,000 in the first year of the qualifying period and at least £3 million in the latest year, while profits must increase year-on-year for the qualifying three years.

Congratulating this year’s winners, Stuart Lisle, partner at BDO, the title sponsor of the league table, commented: “These high-growth, high-energy and highly-entrepreneurial companies will be the difference between success and failure in our post-Brexit economic future. These businesses are playing their part by recording strong levels of revenue and profit growth and by creating jobs. We’d like to see the Government do more to help them by focusing on skills, infrastructure investment and tax simplification.”

These table rankings come after a successful month of award wins for Net World Sports, which saw them take home the top spot at a number of prestigious ceremonies, including; ‘International Trading Business of the Year’ at Insider’s North Wales Business Leaders Awards 2018 and ‘Business Exporter of the Year’ at the FSB Wales Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018. The UK’s biggest-selling football goal manufacturer was also honoured at the Retail Week Awards 2018 last month, receiving a ‘Mark of Excellence’ for their ongoing going international sales success.