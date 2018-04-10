Fabdec brightens company operations by switching to LED lighting

Shropshire manufacturer Fabdec has invested in LED lighting across its operations, improving energy efficiency as well as workforce health and wellbeing.

The company has chosen Waveguide Lighting, based in Warrington, to replace 461 light fittings with LED lighting across its offices, factory and external areas.

By switching to LED lighting, Fabdec’s 100-plus employees will experience proven health and wellbeing benefits. The lights have a consistency of colour without flickering, which reduces fatigue, lowers susceptibility to migraines and allows staff to see objects in their true colour and detail.

The change to the more efficient and reliable lighting will also have huge environmental benefits and reduce maintenance costs. Energy efficiency across the business will improve significantly, with a 74% saving on energy costs and CO² emissions reduced by 120 tonnes per year.

The company’s investment in the new LED lighting is expected to be recouped in energy savings in approximately four years.

Chris Powell, managing director of Fabdec, said: “We continually invest in advanced manufacturing equipment for the business but investing in the environment our employees work in is equally as important. Thanks to Waveguide, the switch to LED lighting is a step towards improving wellbeing and significant progress in becoming an even more energy efficient company.

“As a busy manufacturer it was also important for us that disruption was minimal and that we could operate effectively throughout the installation.

“Fabdec has always been committed to being environmentally sustainable, both as a business and through the products we manufacture. Our products focus on renewable technology and energy efficiency, for instance our SMART-HEAT Heat Recovery System uses heat normally wasted by refrigeration circuits to generate hot water.

“We look forward to continuing to make changes that benefit our employees, the business and the environment as a whole.”

Fabdec has been at the forefront of stainless steel production since 1960, manufacturing a range of products across the heating, dairy and brewery sectors. The company has been based in Ellesmere for over 50 years, where all research, design and manufacturing is undertaken to create bespoke systems for customers.