FBC Manby Bowdler retains ‘outstanding’ Best Companies ranking

FBC Manby Bowdler has set its sights on achieving the top ranking for employee satisfaction after retaining its ‘outstanding’ 2-star rating in the Best Companies awards for a second year.

Best Companies recognises the country’s best companies to work for based on feedback from employees. The ranking system – from one star to three stars – is modelled on the Michelin Guide star system used to recognise the best restaurants, which means it stands for quality and excellence.

The system measures employees’ levels of fulfilment, engagement and motivation and the 2-star status was confirmed following a confidential employee survey that covered issues including leadership, personal growth, and wellbeing.

It is the fourth year running that FBC Manby Bowdler has featured in the list.

FBC Manby Bowdler Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We are very pleased to have not only retained our 2-star status but to have increased our engagement scores in relation to the leadership and my company categories.

“This signals that there is more comprehension and excitement among our team about our future growth strategy and that people are more engaged with the business, its aims and the strength of the senior management team to take it forward.

“We are determined to reach the 3-star status of ‘extraordinary’ and look forward to working with our exceptional team to get there.”

The firm employs more than 200 people in Wolverhampton, Willenhall, Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, and has an annual turnover in excess of £12 million.

FBC Manby Bowdler invests heavily in creating a positive environment for staff to work in focused on the promotion of positive health and wellbeing through initiatives like its ‘One Green Team’ that promotes environmental improvements, walking groups, pool bikes, running club and a volunteering programme.

It is also committed to fair pay and conditions and operates a benefits package for all employees, career development opportunities, a comprehensive business development programme, recognition awards and a bespoke mentoring scheme.

The 2-star status is the latest accolade for its commitment to employees – it won a Modern Law award for its staff training programme earlier this year. It was named Best Employer at the British Excellence in Sales Management Awards (BESMAs) and voted independently as the Best Place to work in the Shropshire Star’s 2017 Excellence in Business Awards.