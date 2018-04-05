Jobs created as MKM Building Supplies opens branch in Telford

MKM Building Supplies has officially opened its new branch in Telford, creating 18 jobs.

MKM Telford branch becomes the builders’ merchant’s first branch in Shropshire, staffed by a team of skilled local people. MKM’s acclaimed product portfolio will be available at the new branch.

With building supplies, timber, plumbing, heating and more, the new branch aims to act as a “one stop shop” for both the general public as well as the trades. For customers wishing to imagine their next kitchen or bathroom, there are also state-of-the-art showrooms staffed by dedicated specialists.

Hull-based MKM operate branches throughout England and Scotland. Last year, the company celebrated its 22nd anniversary along with a milestone 50th branch; MKM has since set the objective of breaching the 100 branch mark by 2022.

The new Telford branch, located on Ketley Business Park off Waterloo Road, is headed up by a duo of Branch Directors, Paul Tarr and Mark Evans. Leading the new team, Paul and Mark bring over 50 years of experience in the builders’ merchants sector to the table. To celebrate the opening, MKM Telford be offering free butties during its opening fortnight alongside a series of other offers and competitions.

Paul Tarr, Branch Director, had the following to say: “I’m absolutely delighted to be opening our new branch in Telford. Despite now being 53 strong throughout the country, this is MKM’s first in the wider area.

“We’ve handpicked a fantastic, skilled team of local people – everyone’s raring to show the trades and public what MKM is all about. We can’t wait to start welcoming customers in-branch for a coffee and a chat about their next project.”