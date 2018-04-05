Grants to bring empty shop premises in Telford back into use

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund is welcoming bids from business start-ups for grants to bring empty retail premises in three local high streets back into use.

Funding of between £2,000 and £10,000 is up for grabs for businesses looking to set up in empty premises in Wellington, Oakengates and Dawley.

Grants can be used to refurbish and fit out premises. Higher grants will be awarded to business ideas that would have the greatest impact on the high street and contribute to local employment.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: “We’re really determined to do as much as we can to help regenerate our borough high streets. Over the past few months we’ve been working with partners in each of the borough towns to understand the challenges and then come up with a package of targeted measures to help overcome them.

“This particular funding opportunity is ideal for anyone wanting to start a business on the high street and compliments a whole raft of other business support that our team can offer.”

Anyone wanting an application pack or to find out more can email joy.mcgeown@telford.gov.uk or kathy.mulholland@telford.gov.uk or telephone 01952 383784.