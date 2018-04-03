New appointments within Shropshire estate agents

One of Shropshire’s longest-established estate agents has announced some key changes to the top tier of its management structure.

Director and shareholder, Michael Nettleton, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of Nock Deighton and Ross D’Aniello, head of the agency’s Country Homes Department, has joined the board as sales and marketing director.

Graham Taylor, Nock Deighton’s managing director, said: “We are excited with the new changes to our management team.

“At Nock Deighton we are bucking the trend and experiencing an exciting level of growth, each of our six offices are encountering different market conditions but continue to rise to the challenges and deploy our skills and resources to ensure that we retain our position as one of the leading and largest independent agent in the region.

“We have recently opened our new Kidderminster office and this will coincide with a number of new ventures, projects and relationships across Shropshire and Worcestershire.

“Ross has been with us for the past two years establishing our Country Homes Department which has been a great success in a challenging market, he continues his role as head of country homes but as our new sales and marketing director will now oversee the sales teams in all six of our offices and work with them to continue raising their profile and further refining the high quality of service that they provide.”

Ross joined Nock Deighton two years ago after having worked in some of the most well respected property firms in the region, and prior to this working in a more corporate environment with major blue chip firms in London and the south east.

He said: “My background in both property and in business development means I can add different skills and experience to the management team at Nock Deighton, I am honoured to have been asked to join the board.

“Nock Deighton has a long and proud history and enjoys a reputation of providing the highest quality of service.

“I am looking forward to working with each of the teams across our six offices and helping them further their success.

“This year is set to be an exciting one and we will continue to set the bar high.”