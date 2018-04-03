Business networking event with a difference aims to raise cash for cricket club

Business leaders across Telford are being given the chance to go to a networking event with a difference next month – a corporate charity night to raise funds for the Wellington Cricket Club.

The event, at Caseys in Donnington on April 14, will give everyone the chance to meet other like minded people and also help to raise funds to build a changing room for the ladies cricket team in Wellington.

Adrian Casey, who owns Unique Copiers in Donnington, Telford, is paying for all the food and Casey’s is donating the venue for free, so 100per cent of ticket sales go towards the fundraising.

“It is not right at all,” said Adrian Casey, who attends the club and came up with the idea of fundraising for the extension.

“The women need their own area so we are launching this campaign.

“By hosting a business networking event with a difference I am hoping corporate marketing people will jump at the chance to get involved.

“There will be networking opportunities throughout the night and each table booked by a business will get chance to go on stage to talk about their business.”

There will be a welcome drink, two course meal, live entertainment and DJ. Tickets cost £15 for people ages between 11 and 17 years old and £25 for those 18 and over – or £250 for a table of ten.

“We’re looking for people to buy tickets and come along for a great night of entertainment too,” said Nicola Casey, Adrian’s wife who runs the award winning venue.

“We’re also after donations of raffle prizes and auction prizes so we can raise more money on the night too.

“It is a worthwhile cause and we hope local businesses and residents will get on board to support the women’s fundraising efforts.”

Anyone who wants to donate items should contact Casey’s on 01952 606588 or email cordingley@caseysvenues.co.uk.