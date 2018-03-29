Physiological Measurements Ltd based in Oswestry is holding an Administration Recruitment Open Day at its head office on 25 April.

Physiological Measurements Limited (PML) is an award winning Oswestry based healthcare company working in partnership with the NHS. PML provide community based diagnostic services in the fields of cardiology and general ultrasound, as well as a distributor of high tech medical equipment.

The open day will allow you to find out about PML, learn about the positions available and ask any questions you may have.

Refreshments will be provided, so go along and have a chat about joining the PML team! The recruitment open day is being held as the company continues to grow.

Three sessions will be held through the day with anyone interested asked to call in:

– Morning (10-12pm)

– Lunch (12-2pm)

– Afternoon (2-4pm)

The company has lots of administration based roles available working in the Patient Management Centre at its Oswestry Head Office with a starting salary £17,500.

If you are looking for your next career move and want to work in a fast-paced environment with a fantastic team, then go along on the 25 April to find out more!

To find out more, visit the Facebook event page here: PML Administration Recruitment Open Day

To book your space at the open day please contact Selina Harrison via email: S.Harrison@pml.tel or call 01691 676496 selecting Option 2.