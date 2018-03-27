Shropshire represented at British Tourism and Travel Show

Shropshire is this week promoting itself on the national stage at the British Tourism and Travel Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

Yesterday was the first day of the three-day event in which exhibitors from all over the UK and Europe are presenting to holiday and tourism organisations.

Many of the UK’s largest attractions were present, offering polished introductions on what they offer the industry. The show represents the whole industry from coach operators to hotel chains.

The Shrewsbury Tourism stand sits next to Coventry promoting itself and its up and coming year of culture, along with Chester Zoo and a whole delegation of attractions from Manchester.

Shrewsbury Tourism has a great location at this year’s show, being in the centre of the hall. Next year’s presence is already being discussed with a view to a larger stand and partnering other top Shropshire attractions like the British Ironworks in making the presence more about the whole county.

Clive Knowles of the Ironworks said: “There’s no better stage for presenting Shropshire to the wider tourism industry, interest in Shrewsbury and the county as a whole was very exciting.

“Shropshire has so much to offer and this is a good positive effort, to ensure Shropshire and Shrewsbury are considered by all, alongside Stratford upon Avon, Liverpool and Cornwall, it’s only right we benefit from visitors across the UK and improve the nation’s awareness of what we have to offer, besides we have the finest county, so we need to be let everyone know.”