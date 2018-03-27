Popular farming legal seminars return to Shropshire

Legal issues affecting Shropshire’s farmers and landowners will be covered at two agricultural seminars taking place next month.

Rural specialists from Telford and Ludlow-based law firm mfg Solicitors, and colleagues from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA), will host the free seminars on Thursday 12 April at The Ludlow Kitchen, and then on Thursday 26 April at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The Ludlow event takes place between 6pm and 8pm, with the Shrewsbury seminar being held from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Led by a variety of experts, the two-hour sessions will include presentations and debates on key issues affecting farmers in Shropshire such as employment law, partnership agreements, title issues and GDPR – the new rules which from May will govern how data is stored.

Iain Morrison, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors, said: “Our Shropshire farming seminars continue to be hugely popular fixtures in the county’s farming and rural business calendar.

“This year will give another chance for farmers and landowners to hear first-hand from experts about the big issues in the rural sector, how to deal with them, and how to stay one step ahead.”

The event will include presentations from specialists Helen Gough, Chris Piggott, Nick Playford and Tom Bell.

Readers interested in attending either seminar, which both include a light buffet, must pre-register for tickets.

To reserve a place, readers can email Debbie Nicholson at the CLA through debbie.nicholson@cla.org.uk or telephone 01785 337010.