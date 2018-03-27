New appointments support architectural practice’s plan for growth

A leading architectural practice with an office in Shropshire has made several appointments to support its long-term strategy for growth.

Architect Abigail Owen has joined Base Architecture & Design with Jack Harris and James Smith taking up roles as Part 2 Architectural Assistants. Existing team member Adam Turnell has also recently qualified as an Architect.

They will work across the firm’s range of public and private sector projects with Adam and Jack based in its Shrewsbury office and James and Abigail working primarily in Chester.

Abigail, a member of the Cheshire Society of Architects and Panel Member of Cheshire West and Chester Design Review Panel, is experienced in all aspects of residential development from individual bespoke homes to large-scale commercial developments.

Adam has worked on a wide range of schemes from education to residential, and mixed used developments working closely with both clients and contractors.

Base is currently working on more than 200 projects with a contract value in excess of £20m from Grand Design new builds, renovations, extensions, and urban and commercial developments. It works predominantly in the Midlands, Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales.

Managing Director Carl Huntley said: “The expansion of our team underpins the growing demand for our services. 2017 saw us working on more projects than any other year in our history and indications are that this will continue into 2018 and beyond.”

Director Harry Reece added: “The recent opening of our Chester office to serve our growing customer base in the North West and Wales has been a very positive step and the new appointments will strengthen our team and support our plans for growth.”

Base has earned itself a national reputation for its innovative and environmentally conscious designs. It has also developed a niche for homes of architectural value in open countryside sites, thanks to a high success rate at planning stage.