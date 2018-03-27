Morris Property in driving seat with car workshop scheme

Morris Property has completed a vehicle aftersales centre for national automotive retailer Evans Halshaw on time and on budget in Shrewsbury.

The 800m² facility was built in 24 weeks to support Evans Halshaw’s latest Car Store which opened at Kings Park, Battlefield Way, in February and which Morris Property also delivered.

The latest building will be used to prepare vehicles for the store and includes a 3 car valeting bay, MOT bays, ramps and two spray booths. The development also provides offices, reception waiting area, canteen and toilet facilities for its visitors and crew as well as a sizeable external vehicle storage

compound and customer car parking.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “This was the second contract we secured with Evans Halshaw. There were technical challenges to meet the client’s specific operational requirements and accommodating their specialist fit out contractors which were met with forward planning and coordination.”

Car Store Shrewsbury is home to a wide range of cars, with 20,000 more at the click of a button through the Group’s virtual store. ‘Move Me Closer’ and ‘Sell Your Car’ services offer customers an easy and simple car buying experience.

Carl Kendall, Head of Implementation for Evans Halshaw Car Store, said: “We’ve had a great first few weeks at our latest Car Store in Shrewsbury and with the aftersales centre now open, everyone’s thrilled with how it’s turned out. We’ve had some brilliant feedback and it’s been a pleasure to work with

Morris Property once again.”