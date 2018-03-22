Network Telecom shortlisted for Reseller Sales Team of the Year

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms and IT services provider, has been shortlisted for Reseller Sales Team of the Year (£7.5m plus turnover) at this year’s Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards.

After enjoying a record year of growth, increasing profits by over 90% and expanding its sales and marketing department, Network Telecom are excited to be recognised by the wider communications industry and to acknowledge the achievements of its team.

Chris Parkes, the provider’s Head of Marketing, says of the award nomination “2017 was a fantastic year for our sales and marketing department and Network Telecom as a whole. We are proud to have such a great team of people, working hard to continue to grow our business, develop our products and offer excellent service to our customers.”

“We’re up against some brilliant companies, but are thrilled to have been shortlisted as a finalist and for this chance to celebrate the efforts that our teams put in day in day out.”

Network Telecom will find out if they’ve won the award at a ceremony at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel in London on May 3rd.