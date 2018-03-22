Morris Property start work on £700,000 scheme at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre

Local contractor, Morris Property has started work on a £700,000 scheme to extend and refurbish the changing and leisure facilities at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre.

The Ski Centre in Telford is undergoing renovations to modernise the building and provide more space for the growing number of enthusiasts who come to ski and play sports on the adjacent new astro turf sports field.

Morris Property is carrying out the design and build project over two-phases and will deliver 17 new showers, 13 new toilets and additional changing room space. The traditional brick building will be timber-clad with a retaining wall and landscaping to complete the works.

The scheme is estimated to take five months to complete with handover scheduled at the end of July.

James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property said: “We were selected to tender based on our previous experience and ability to produce a quality end product on time and within budget.

“We’ve been working closely with the employer to meet their budgetary requirements to provide an improved leisure facility in Telford, which can be enjoyed by both the local community and visitors alike.”

Councillor John Minor, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Green Spaces and Parks, said: “The Telford & Wrekin Leisure team are welcoming enhanced changes to Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre. A modernised building and more space for sports enthusiasts will inevitably improve the leisure experience and service we provide at the centre; particularly with the new 3G pitch coming soon.”

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is an outdoor, all weather ski centre hosting an 85-metre dry slope, nursery slope and ski lodge. Visitors can book both ski and snowboarding lessons or use the facilities for a day of recreational skiing or snowboarding.