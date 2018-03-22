Aaron & Partners named as Shropshire County Cricket Cup sponsor

Shrewsbury-based legal specialists Aaron & Partners LLP have been confirmed as the exclusive sponsor of this year’s Shropshire County Cricket League’s Junior and Senior Slam competitions.

The cup competitions, which last year featured 46 clubs from right across the county, will carry the name of the Oxon Business Park firm for an initial one-year period from 2018.

The 2017 competitions, which reached their climax in July, saw Shrewsbury-based Wem CC crowned as Senior Slam champions and Allscott Heath CC winners of the Junior Slam.

Richard Barge is a Partner and the Head of Family Law at Aaron & Partners. He also plays for Hodnet, Peplow & Tibberton Cricket Club, who compete in both the league and cup competitions.

“I know first-hand how important the Shropshire County Cricket League, and the two slams, are for promoting participation in grass roots cricket across Shropshire,” he said.

“That’s why I am delighted that Aaron & Partners is able to throw its support behind these two fantastic competitions.

“It’s very important for us as a business to play an active role in supporting the local communities in which we work and this deal reaffirms our commitment to the Shropshire region.”

Gordon Smith, Chairman of the Shropshire County Cricket League said: “We’re incredibly excited to have the support of Aaron & Partners for the forthcoming season. It’s a fantastic firm with a great team of people and we’re looking forward to working closely with them.

The success of the league and of the two slams depends on the backing that we get from our partners Henshalls Insurance and now Aarons, and that’s why this deal is so important to us and to the future of the game in Shropshire.”

The Senior and Junior Slam competitions get underway again in May. The 24 top teams in the league system play in the Senior Slam whilst the remainder contest the Junior Slam.