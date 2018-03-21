Love2Stay triumphs at the Businesses for Children Awards

A new £6 million Shropshire caravanning and glamping resort, which opened last year, has added another award to its growing collection.

Love2Stay, which is located alongside caravan dealership Salop Leisure’s headquarters at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, won the Business providing Activities for Young People award at the Shropshire Businesses for Children Awards held at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford on Saturday.

The award was open to Shropshire businesses that educate, support or provide activities for young people aged five to 18 years.

Judges commented that the facilities and activities provided were second to none. They could see the enjoyment on the children’s faces as they took part in the activities provided for the young people who stayed at Love2Stay.

“It’s a great honour to receive this award, which highlights all the hard work that everyone has put in over the past year at Love2Stay and Salop Leisure,” said Laura Plumridge, Salop Leisure’s associate marketing director and manager of Love2Stay.

Love2Stay was also shortlisted for the New Business for Children and Young People award.

The resort, which aims to raise the bar for quality UK holidays, has 124 touring caravan pitches and a village of 11 luxury glamping lodges on a 22-acre site has panoramic views across to Wales and the Shropshire Hills.

Up to 12 different activities a day are arranged for children ranging from paddle-boarding, kayaking, raft building to bush-craft skills. Mrs Plumridge said parents were eager to spend quality time with their children and embrace the resort’s ‘back to nature’ ethos.