Bryn Tanat Hall hosts its first business lunch event

Last week saw Bryn Tanat Hall, an exclusive five-star venue, located on the mid Wales/Shropshire border, host its first business lunch event.

The event was attended by nearly 60 people and was organised in conjunction with the Mid Wales Chamber of Commerce.

Guests attending the event heard speaker Stewart Gilliland, Non-executive Director Tesco Plc & other board appointments share his thoughts on business post Brexit, the opportunities for the future and how to inspire people to achieve greatness. He also spoke of the £3.7 billion merger between Tesco and Booker of which he was key to the process.

Stewart Gilliland said: “I am delighted that Peter & Susan approached me to present to businesses at Bryn Tanat Hall. Having lived in Shrewsbury for four years I am looking forward to returning to the borders and talking about the opportunities in business for the locality and beyond.”

Attendees enjoyed a two-course lunch prepared by the Hall’s in-house Chef, Beth Patrick and explored the Hall and the facilities including the gym, spa and extensive grounds. Pinelands Lodge launched in January this year, extends the accommodation at the Hall to eighteen bedrooms.

After the event, owners Susan and Peter spoke of how proud as a family they were to have introduced the Hall to local businesses, which is a perfect venue for holding away days, team building sessions, work celebrations and conferences.