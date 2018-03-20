Bespoke Computing sponsors Young Enterprise ICT award

A firm of IT specialists has lent its support to an awards scheme that aims to inspire the next generation of Shropshire entrepreneurs.

Bespoke Computing, which provides business technology and communications support to a range of businesses, has sponsored the Best Use of ICT category in the Young Enterprise awards that will take place at Park Inn in Telford on May 3.

The Young Enterprise scheme provides practical ways for young people to get a taste of the world of work and the excitement of running a business.

Students have a limited amount of time to develop their commercial skills into viable businesses that are judged against national criteria. As well as producing business plans and providing financial information, each team has to deliver a four-minute presentation to judges, competing for local and national awards.

Bespoke Computing will join other sponsors including Muller, Caterpillar, Alamo Group, Denso, Alcoa and other Shropshire businesses that back the Celebration Event and Awards Evening.

Chris Pallett, Managing Director of Telford based Bespoke Computing, said: “We are delighted to be part of this worthwhile initiative that helps young people develop practical skills that they will be able to take to the workplace.

“Students not only find out how to set up a business, but they learn employability skills, gain the confidence to perform outside of their comfort zone, and practical knowledge of the world of commerce. We expect ICT to feature heavily within their business proposals and look forward to meeting the winning team on the night.”