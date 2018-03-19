Shropshire company bosses urged to learn more about their legal responsibilities for fire safety

Shropshire company bosses are being urged to attend an education seminar at Telford or Shrewsbury fire stations to learn more about their legal responsibilities for fire safety at their commercial premises.

The Business Education Seminars run by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also give an insight to business owners about what they need to do before property inspections are carried out by fire officers.

The two hour seminars are being held for the business community by fire safety officers on March 26 and 27 from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm.

Free to attend, business representatives are being encouraged to ensure they know about all their responsibilities under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

“Our seminars are always well attended by the business community who we work with to keep premises safe from fire,” said Crew Manager Tony Wenger.

“Fire officers will be on hand at the workshops to give advice and information.”

Senior managers will find out exactly what they need to do if a fire safety inspector visits and also hear about “common shortfalls” often experienced during an inspection, said Mr Wenger.

“This is all about protecting your staff in the event of a fire and ensuring you are able to continue running your business. Many firms never recover after a serious blaze,” he added.

The law requires that a “responsible person” in the company must carry out a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment and act on its findings. The fire and rescue service carries out audits at business premises to ensure fire regulations are complied with.

Appropriate fire alarm systems, fire extinguishers, evacuation plans mixed with regular fire drills and employee training are essential in all business premises.

People can book online or contact Tony Wenger at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on 01743 260200 Anthony.Wenger@shropshirefire.gov.uk