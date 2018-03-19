Long serving staff member promoted at Just Credit Union

A long-serving staff member at a not-for-profit community bank, who has been pivotal in its growth and development, has been promoted to a management role.

Amy Jones, who joined Just Credit Union as a 16-year-old business apprentice in August 2004, which was soon after the bank was founded, has been appointed Office Manager for Shropshire.

With less than 1,000 members when she joined Just Credit Union, she has seen over 6,000 members join and its staff grow from three to more than 10 today.

Amy said: “Over the period I have worked at Just Credit Union it has developed into a more effective and successful credit union. One of the main reasons for me loving my job is to watch the credit union ethos evolve and see the changes that come from this.

“In particular, how new ideas and developments have helped our members and, even more exciting, is seeing where we could be in the very near future.

“Being part of the credit union movement has helped me to learn to save, be money practical and understand the difference between a want and a need. Growing up in the credit union environment has also been great for me and my children who have learnt to save and become more money aware.”

She added: “I am about people – and so is Just Credit Union.”

Amy has been regularly promoted through the roles of admin office, admin co-ordinator and now office manager. During her 14 years she has taken responsibility for her own development, a feature picked up by Just Credit Union’s Chief Officer Karen Farrow.

“Amy has ensured that the credit union has retained at its heart the provision of an excellent personal service to its members.

“She has not only operated as a conscientious, hardworking and effective employee, but has been an excellent advocate and ambassador for the credit union model. She has made a significant contribution to the development of our services and systems, always prepared to take on additional challenges and look at new ways of doing things.”

Added Karen: “Delivering a fantastic service to our members is core to everything she does – this is something she has ensured is shared by all her colleagues as she has helped train and develop them.”