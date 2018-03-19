Ascendancy Internet Marketing welcomes new digital marketing executive

A Shropshire company has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new digital marketing executive.

Shifnal-based Ascendancy Internet Marketing helps its clients grow their businesses by running digital marketing campaigns on Google, Facebook and other advertising and social media platforms, optimising conversion rates and developing modern, effective websites.

Gayle Norbury brings a wealth of experience to the role, across a range of industries, and said she was looking forward to helping clients keep up to date with the rapid changes in digital advertising.

“It’s becoming ever more essential to have expertise in digital marketing – and those companies that do not have the budget to develop those skills inhouse need the expertise from agencies like Ascendancy,” she said.

“I will be working on our clients’ digital marketing to bring more visitors to their websites, help build relationships with prospective customers and turn them into buying customers.

”I chose to work in Shifnal because I really like the attitude of Ascendancy – it has the old fashioned view of putting the customer first and doing the utmost to make a real difference for clients.

“I also like the fact that they develop websites that their owners can update themselves. To me, it is essential that business owners have control over their own websites.

“What I love about working in an agency is that you’re in a privileged position to learn about other businesses. I love finding out about people’s vision for their business and then being able to help them achieve their goals.”

Ascendancy is a Google Partner and Gayle said she was excited about working with an agency that spends over £1m with Google each year.

“I have always worked in marketing, in a range of industries including industrial coatings, insurance and mobile phones, in companies ranging from international to local businesses,” she added.

“I’ve worked on national advertising campaigns, branding and product launches but I have found myself leaning towards working with local businesses with a vision.

“Increasing visitors to websites and generating more customers is extremely rewarding. Good digital marketing is so crucial to business success and it has become my passion.

“Nearly every business asks itself how to make more sales from their websites. The difficulty is that digital marketing is so competitive and so fast changing that most companies find it difficult to keep up with the changes and therefore remain competitive in their advertising.

“Ascendancy has a great team and I’m looking forward to being part of this forward-thinking digital marketing agency.”

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gayle to Ascendancy. Her experience, knowledge and enthusiasm can only strengthen our position as a digital marketing leader.”