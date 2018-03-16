Award win for Shrewsbury-based Ready Steady Let’s Get Messy

A business which launched last year and provides messy play sessions in Shropshire has won a Business for Children Award in the category of ‘Business for Babes’.

Ready Steady Let’s Get Messy was founded by Laura White in January 2017 and has gone from strength to strength offering parties and specialist events involving messy play.

Play is incredibly important for a child’s development and is key to productive learning. Her dedication and consistency has led to her winning the Business of Children Award 2018 in one of the most competitive categories.

The award presented by Jane Shaw of JS Business Admin is for businesses set up to provide activities, products or support for mothers and/or babies in Shropshire in the first year of their lives.

Laura said she was thrilled to be recognised for all of her hard work and added “It’s a real honour to get this award, I really love what I do with the babies and they love all of the sensory opportunities and experiences provided, making each session a fun and educational time for children and their parents/carers.”

One of Laura’s key aims for “Ready, Steady, Let’s get Messy” was for children to enjoy, explore, and experience lots of fun in a range of activities. Her playgroup focuses on individual and group play.

Laura’s Shrewsbury based playgroup runs every Wednesday providing various themes to encourage children’s curiosity and learning through their senses. Past themes have included Elmer, Peter Rabbit, Favourite Stories, Nursery Rhymes, Transport and People Who Help Us.

The Businesses for Children Awards are a yearly event held at Park Inn Hotel in Telford. They aim to recognise a huge range of businesses providing educational, supportive and enjoyable activities for children and young people.