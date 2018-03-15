Shrewsbury BID consults businesses on next five years

Businesses in Shrewsbury town centre are being given the opportunity to shape the future direction of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District as it plans its renewal ballot later this year.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) is one of over 250 UK BIDs which, through a partnership of levy-paying members, works to improve business in the town centre of Shrewsbury.

Founded in 2014, Shrewsbury BID is a democratically elected not-for-profit organisation, with a voluntary Board of Directors representative of the town’s businesses. Shrewsbury BID delivers a range of projects and services to grow the profile of Shrewsbury, help businesses save costs, improve access and safety, and give a strong voice on key issues affecting businesses.

Shrewsbury BID is approaching the end of its first five-year term and is starting a period of consultation with members ahead of developing its second-term business plan.

BID Executive Director, Seb Slater, comments:

“In its first term Shrewsbury BID has delivered a wide range of initiatives which have made a positive difference to business and the town. We are now starting a period of consultation with our members – we want to know what they think we’ve done well, what we could have done better, and what new initiatives they would like to see introduced. It is vital that the views and needs of businesses in Shrewsbury town centre are reflected in our business plan for the next five years. The BID team and voluntary Directors are looking forward to talking with as many members as possible in the coming weeks.”

BID levy payer Louise Chadwick from Button and Bear welcomed the opportunity to take part in the consultation:

“As a business owner in Shrewsbury, I am keen to ensure that our views are represented in the future strategic development of the town. Recognition of the contribution independent shops make to the local economy is vital in helping the town to grow, continue to attract visitors and provide local people with an engaging range of shopping and leisure opportunities.”

Projects and initiatives carried out by Shrewsbury BID in its first term include:

• Original Shrewsbury website, social media, promotional videos and press trips

• Seasonal campaigns including Nutcracker Trail, Christmas Gift Guide, Event Postcards, ‘Little Book of Shrewsbury’ series

• Town centre events such as Darwin in Shrewsbury Festival, Evolution Explored

• £1 Sunday car parking offer and development of a town-wide Wayfinding system

• Organisation of the Darwin in Shrewsbury Festival, and Wild Cop promotion

• Cost savings and special BID tariffs on waste

• Creation of Shrewsbury Big Town Plan with partners

• Purple Flag status and co-ordination of the Shrewsbury Watch safety partnership

• Free business workshops and training

• Lobbying on car parking, business rates and the Quarry swimming pool

Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel, Chairman of the voluntary Board of Directors for Shrewsbury BID, concludes:

“Shrewsbury BID is THE voice of town centre businesses and the consultation phase which has now commenced provides businesses with the opportunity to help shape its future.

“Shrewsbury is an increasingly popular destination to visit, live, work, study and invest in but we cannot rest on our laurels. Shrewsbury BID plays the vital role of drawing together and working with a diverse range of town centre businesses and partners to improve the trading and town centre environment. I urge all BID members and partners to play an active role in the consultation over the coming weeks.”

The consultation period will last until March 28th and further details can be found at: shrewsbury.bid/consultation