New trainee engineers for Shropshire in Openreach’s biggest ever recruitment drive

Openreach is carrying out its largest recruitment drive ever with 26 new engineers to be hired in Shropshire and more than 200 across the West Midlands.

The announcement follows news that Openreach, Britain’s leading digital network business, will accelerate plans to build more ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband across the country.

The 26 roles, part of 3,500 available across the UK during the next 12 months, will be located in Bridgnorth, Bromfield, Donnington, Longville and Tern Hill near Market Drayton.

Openreach has also announced plans to invest about £100,000 over the next 12 months developing a new fibre engineering academy at its Yarnfield Park training centre, near Stone, in Staffordshire, in addition to the pole forest, underground cable chambers and other existing facilities at the site.

The trainees will join the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install new services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

Speaking ahead of the official opening today of Openreach’s new fibre engineering training centre in Bradford, one of 12 new regional centres built to support the fibre roll-out, Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “These trainee engineers will be playing a vital role in the future success and prosperity of the UK. Over the last year our 22,200 engineers have been the driving force behind Government reaching its target of making ‘superfast’ broadband available to more than 95 per cent of the country, whilst also improving our customer service performance – but we want to do more.

“Every day, Openreach engineers are working in all weathers across the length and breadth of Britain, connecting homes and businesses and making sure people can access the high quality broadband services they need. We are already investing in upskilling our engineering team and today’s announcement of new jobs, including 26 in Shropshire, underlines our commitment to make our ‘Fibre First’ programme a reality – future-proofing Britain’s broadband network and supporting emerging mobile technologies like 5G.”

Richard Hall, infrastructure delivery director for Openreach in the West Midlands, said: “This latest recruitment represents a further major investment in the region. It’s very exciting news for our area. We’re looking forward to men and women from all walks of life applying for these roles at Openreach as we’re keen to engage with the aspiring engineers of tomorrow and to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve.

“Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career, and we’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes to make sure we attract and keep the best engineers in the business. This year we’ve invested heavily in upskilling our people, so they can now do more for customers in a single visit and we recently launched new career pathways to give our engineers a clear sense of the skills, accountabilities and experience they need to get where they want to be.

“We’re committed to helping people realise their potential so we’re also delighted to be offering work experience placements, under the Movement to Work programme, to 18-24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training. West Midlands courses are often held in places like Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham, Coventry and Walsall. Further details are available at www.movementtowork.com”