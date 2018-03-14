Ocean Telecom launch new IT support service

A Shropshire telecoms firm has launched a new IT networking and support service for local businesses.

Ocean Telecom has introduced the new service in response to demand from current clients who wanted their telecoms and IT managed under one provider.

Jeremy Rose, director at Ocean Telecom, said: “The combination of telecoms and IT services that Ocean now offer means we have the expertise and capabilities needed to deliver a unified communications package.

“Our clients are happier in the knowledge that we can look after them should anything cause them downtime without the need for involving several different service providers to fix it.”

The relationship between IT and telecoms has strengthened over the last few years with the rise in popularity of hosted IP telephony, which relies on broadband.

“The launch of the new service is a natural progression in the movement away from traditional land lines and towards hosted IP,” added Jeremy.

Daniel Anderton, who joined the company in November last year, will lead the dedicated IT support team, alongside Chris Spriggs. Based in the Oswestry office on Mile Oak Industrial Estate, they will work closely with director Jeremy Rose supporting clients in areas including IT networking, remote support and on-site IT consultancy and troubleshooting.

Daniel has gained over six years of industry experience from an IT company and in-house at some of the area’s largest firms.

Daniel said: “I’m really impressed with Ocean Telecom and it’s a great opportunity for me at this stage of my career. I’ve joined one of the areas most respected telecoms firms at a time of growth and am looking forward to playing a big role in growing the IT department and working with clients from lots of different sectors.”

Jeremy adds: “Offering IT networking and support is a great addition to the existing business and is already proving to be popular with our clients.

“The purpose of the new service is to allow businesses to have their telecoms and IT support in one place and avoid the costly downtime which can occur when different providers are involved.”

A simple tool installed on the business’s network monitors it around the clock – and when a system or function fails, it is fixed immediately, in many cases before the business has even realised there’s an issue.