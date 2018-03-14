FBC Manby Bowdler invests in its residential property team

A leading Shropshire law firm has made two new appointments to its residential property team as it responds to an increased demand for its services in the sector.

Lucy Beaumont and Chris Hodgson have joined FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury headquarters as conveyancing executives where they will work alongside others in the firm’s growing Property team.

They work in tandem with the rest of the team based at the firm’s Wolverhampton office which includes paralegals, conveyancers, and solicitors including newly appointed Parvinder Kaur Sanghera.

The department has also welcomed its first apprentice, former William Brookes School Sixth Form Chloe Turner. She has started her first training role as part of a six-year programme that will lead to an LLB (Hons) degree in Legal Practice and her qualification as a solicitor.

Chris and Lucy will deal with a range of residential property issues including general sales and purchases, new build transactions, lease extensions and enfranchisement, transfers of equity, re-mortgages, and shared ownership transactions including staircasing and first registrations.

Neil Lloyd, Head of the Residential Property Team, said: “The new appointments support our increasing focus on residential property across our practice area and we are delighted to welcome Lucy and Chris to the FBC Manby Bowdler family.

“Their roles have been created in response to the growing number of inquiries we are receiving for residential property matters across Shropshire and will allow us to continue to deliver the stellar service we are renowned for and grow this area of our business.”