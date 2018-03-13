Extension supports growth strategy for building contractor

A Shropshire building contractor has handed over its latest completed project – a £200,000 office extension to support its own growing business.

Pave Aways has created seven new office spaces and a break out room for staff to relax in at its headquarters in Knockin, near Oswestry.

The firm is also planning to recruit for three new key roles – a health and safety manager, contracts manager and structural/civil engineer – in the coming months in an additional £250,000 investment to help it reach its target £35m turnover by 2025.

The extension has added an extra 960 sq ft to the footprint of the administrative base for the full building contractor. The break out room features an area for staff to relax in alongside activities such as table football so they can unwind during their breaks.

The new extension was the first major addition to the site in recent years and was completed by an in-house team while work continued on the range of multi million contracts currently on Pave Aways’ books.

Managing Director Steve Owen said: “As befits our reputation, we finished the job on time and on budget! The extra space will give us the capacity to grow as we deliver on our long-term strategy for sustainable growth.

“We know that our staff are the backbone of Pave Aways and creating a positive environment for them to work in was a key factor of this build. We are delighted with the outcome and look forward to expanding into the space.”

Pave Aways works on a variety of developments across Shropshire, Wales and the Midlands from residential schemes to multi-million pound new build and refurbishment projects across a wide range of sectors.

Its clients include health boards and hospitals, the Welsh Assembly, local authorities including Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and Wrexham Borough Council, housing trusts, higher education establishments such as Harper Adams University and the University of Wolverhampton, independent schools including Shrewsbury School, Concord College and Wrekin College, and manufacturers like Airbus.

The firm currently employs more than 100 construction and administrative staff at its Knockin base and sites across the region.