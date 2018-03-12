Shrewsbury company transforms 19th century property with backing of EU sponsorship

Smart Hospitality Supplies, the leading online retailer for hospitality products and marketing, has opened its new offices after turning a period building in Shrewsbury into a contemporary bar-like studio and sales office.

The project has been endorsed and supported by the European Regional Development Fund and Birmingham City Council’s Business Growth Programme.

The online supplier for the hospitality industry has boldly invested in renovating a prominent period property in Abbey Foregate to create a purpose built, state of the art sales and studio facility. The venture is backed by the Business Development Programme set up by Birmingham City Council in conjunction with the EU for flourishing local businesses.

The project has seen the building completely stripped back to its bare bones and then sympathetically and lovingly restored. Packing in the very latest in technology, traditional meets contemporary in this quirky and interesting building dating back to the 1800s.

Taking inspiration from the latest trends in hospitality interior design and the culture of the medieval town, the property has been re-invigorated with a modern industrial theme to showcase many of the building’s original features with a generous shop front seen by thousands of passers-by every day.

Sam Hubbard, Sales Manager at Smart Hospitality Supplies said, “This office move has been a fantastic and unique operation for us as a business. We’ve worked hard to turn an outdated building into somewhere for our clients to be inspired and for us to showcase our expertise, designing a space that nods to the state-of-the-art bars and restaurants we are proud to work with.”

“Not only have we recently introduced 6,000 new products to our online store, incorporating the majority of our industry’s super-brand names, but this new venue gives us the opportunity to invite our clients to visit us and view our underground showroom, seeing examples from our recently regenerated catalogue in situ.”