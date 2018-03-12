Search is on for Shropshire roofing heroes

A major search is on for the ‘unsung’ local heroes of the Shropshire roofing profession after a new award was revealed for this year’s UK Roofing Awards 2018.

The National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), the host for the awards, has teamed up with headline sponsor SIG Roofing to celebrate all the good things that roofing contractors do to help their local communities and charities.

Marketing Manager Janine Brady said that the awards excel when it comes to showcasing projects that genuinely demonstrate the very best of roofing, including elements such as aesthetics, problem-solving, health and safety, workmanship and environmental standards.

However, she believes there is an opportunity to recognise some of the great achievements of the roofing community that often go unheard.

“As the leading specialist supplier of roofing products and services, the staff in our branch in Telford get to hear about some of the fantastic things that their roofing contractor customers get up to that so often get overlooked,” explained Janine.

“They hear about contractors raising money for charities and other good causes, about those who give up their spare time to work on community projects or to help young people and those in need.

“There are a lot of excellent people working in roofing that do a lot of good things and that is something we really want to help draw attention to and to celebrate. And what better place to do it than at the UK Roofing Awards, one of the pinnacles of the roofing year.

“The Local Hero award will bring an extra dimension to the awards and will allow us to showcase both the excellent standards of roofing projects completed each year and the way roofers work so hard to help those in need.”

Amanda Brackey from the NFRC said she was delighted to be working closely with SIG Roofing on the new Local Hero award and looks forward to celebrating the winners success on May 11th in London at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

“It’s important that the UK Roofing Awards continually evolve to reflect the achievements of the industry, and a key part of that is listening to our partners, who have some great ideas to continue making the awards relevant to our sector,” she said.

“SIG Roofing has been the headline sponsor for more than ten years and it’s a testament to their commitment and the roofing community working together that these awards keep going from strength to strength.”

As this is a new award, the judges have given the following guidance to encourage as many nominations as possible. Criteria could include any of the following:

• Helped a worthy individual or group

• Helped a charity

• Helped the local community/community project

The nominees could have done any of the above by:

• Raising money for charity

• Contributing their time for free

• Saving a life or someone from physical harm

• Giving their time to help young or disadvantaged people

• Contributing their roofing skills

To nominate a local hero, visit www.sigroofing.co.uk/local-hero. The closing date for nominations is April 20th.