Newly-qualified solicitor at Shropshire law firm

A Shropshire law firm has announced a newly-qualified solicitor to strengthen its clinical negligence team.

Kelly Stant joined Lanyon Bowdler in September 2015 and became a trainee solicitor 12 months later. She qualified on 1 March 2018 and has taken up her new position as a solicitor within the firm.

Colin Spanner, training partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Kelly has impressed us during her time with the firm and we are delighted to welcome her on board as a fully qualified solicitor.

“She will be working in our clinical negligence team, an area of law that is increasingly in demand, so Kelly will be an important addition to the team.”

Kelly was born and raised in the Oswestry area before moving to Cardiff where she graduated from Cardiff University with a law degree in 2015.

She completed the Legal Practice Course and a Master’s Degree in Professional Legal Practice at The University of Law in their Chester branch.

“I find clinical negligence a fascinating area of law,” Kelly said. “I am very proud of the NHS in England and Wales, but like most people I am concerned that cuts in government spending do not lead to lower standards in care.

“When you act for a client in a clinical negligence claim you assist to maintain those standards and simultaneously help somebody who has been unnecessarily injured.

”Our clinical negligence department has an excellent reputation and we act for patients whose lives have been devastated by the impact of the negligence.”

Kay Kelly, head of the clinical negligence department at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kelly to our department. She is highly intelligent, incredibly empathetic and she will always go the extra mile for our clients.

“I have absolute confidence she will be an excellent solicitor.”