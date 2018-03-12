Hadleigh Management set to host first mastermind session

Hadleigh Management, which offers a range of business development services, is set to host its first free mastermind session in April.

The event is suitable for businesses with four or more employees and takes place on Tuesday 10 April between 5.30pm and 7pm at Hadleigh Management on Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury.

Only ten spaces are available for the free session with light refreshments being served and on-site parking available.

Vernon Hogg, from Oswestry, launched Hadleigh Management earlier this year and was previously managing director of a high brand retailer in the county.

The venture is a tailor-made business practice delivering the renowned ‘Quantum Leap’ program, which is a three-month development initiative focusing on specific improvements in any given sector to increase revenue, beat procrastination and reduce time stress in both management and staff.

For more information or to book a place visit https://www.hadleighmanagement.com/contact.