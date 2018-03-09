Ground breaks on new home development in Shropshire

A breaking ground ceremony has marked the start of work on a development of new homes in a village near Shrewsbury.

Cruckmeole Meadows, on land next to St Thomas and St Ann’s School in Hanwood, will see 25 three, four and five bed semi detached and detached homes constructed in a new scheme that has been designed by Shrewsbury’s Base Architecture and is being built by Myddle based Shingler Homes.

It will include a new access off the A488 and is the first development of new build homes in the village in recent years.

Work is expected to take 18 months in total with the first families moving in from September 2018.

Base has previously worked with the developer’s sister company Shingler Construction but this is the first larger scale housing scheme the two firms will deliver together.

Harry Reece, Director of Base Architecture and Design, said working together on Cruckmeole Meadows had been a natural progression for the organisations.

“Having worked with Shingler Construction for private clients we knew that we shared the same aspirations as the overall Shingler Group when it comes to building high quality homes.

“The houses in Cruckmeole Meadows have been carefully designed to enhance, protect and contribute to the character and aesthetics of the village.”

Base Associate Ben Embrey added: “The scheme will deliver a range of luxury homes appropriate for modern day living that will appeal to families, couples and individuals looking for a rural retreat with easy transport access and facilities on their doorstep.”

Shingler Homes has more than 25 years’ experience in house building in Shropshire and Managing Director Jeremy Shingler said its partnership with Base had an exciting future.

“We know the Base team are creative and inventive in their designs and, as two businesses based in the county, we are committed to delivering the best possible homes we can in our local communities.

“We hope Cruckmeole Meadows will be just the start of a long term partnership with Base,” he added.