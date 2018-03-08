Mayor of Telford & Wrekin to visit Young Enterprise trade fair

The Mayor of Telford & Wrekin will be visiting Young Enterprise students in Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday 10th March.

This is the final trade fair and the trade stands will be looking their best. The students will have learned a lot from the previous three trade fairs and will be hoping their team will be in line for an award at the celebration Event on 3rd May.

Before that, they will have to deliver an eight-minute presentation in the lecture theatre at Wolverhampton University’s Priorslee Campus and points will also be awarded for a four minute interview with the judges. All the experience they have had and the confidence skills they have learned through talking to members of the public over the last few weeks will prove really useful in completing the rest of the programme.

Last week they also met the Deputy Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta who visited the trade fair and talked to all the students. He found the business ideas fascinating – especially the book produced by ‘The Chronicles of Telford’ celebrating Telford’s 50th anniversary.

If you would like to find out more about being involved visit the trade fair between 10am and 3pm on Saturday 10th March – come and talk to the business advisers, link teachers, judges and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.