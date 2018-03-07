Shropshire business leads the way in two financial crime conferences

Financial crime experts from across the world are set to speak at two prestigious events thanks to a Shropshire based firm.

The events are being led by Great Chatwell Academy of Learning in a bid to provide guidance and information in the UK about high-risk overseas crime risks in areas such as Mexico and the Caribbean.

Great Chatwell, a financial risk and compliance and regulation management and training company, is based in Shifnal and run by Staffordshire businessman Lee Byrne.

The first event will take place at the University of Gloucestershire, which certifies programmes of learning and training workshops delivered by Great Chatwell for international students and businesses.

On March 13, risk professionals, including representatives from law enforcement, will join University students from the computing, criminology, law and business faculties and will hear from three speakers who have flown in as associates of Great Chatwell.

The academy associates speaking at the event include Mónica Ramírez Chimal – founder of a Mexican firm specialising in business risk administration, fraud prevention and anti-money laundering.

A published author, Monica has trained people worldwide and spoken at international conferences advising on the very latest crime developments from one of the highest risk jurisdictions in the world.

From the Caribbean island of Barbados, Glenna Smith will be talking about tax evasion and other associated ‘offshore’ risks. Glenna is president of the country’s Association of Compliance Professionals and raises awareness of the impact and importance of fighting financial crime as part of the anti-money laundering training faculty for a top Tier 1 global bank.

And Beata Wisnicka joins Great Chatwell from Poland where she is the Anti-Money Laundering/Know Your Client Senior Specialist at Coinfirm, one of the world’s leading regtech virtual currency solutions businesses.

Beata has worked for a number of international banks within the financial industry for more than five years and specialises in prevention of money laundering, terrorism financing, corruption and financial fraud.

On the following day (March 14th), the speakers will lead a conference at the offices of London law firm Winckworth Sherwood, organised by Great Chatwell in conjunction with MLROS.com – a specialist, industry-led community which provides online support and events to help members keep up to date with issues surrounding financial crime risk.

Lee Byrne, managing director and head of Great Chatwell Academy, said: “We are very excited about these events. The aim, is to share the expertise of our associates who work across the globe to educate people about important financial crime risks that include tax evasion, drug-related crimes and the misuse of cryptocurrencies.

“Our speakers will talk about meaningful issues relating to important issues which are all perceived as higher-risk for money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

“The audience in London will reflect all sectors of the regulated business activity whereas in Gloucestershire, the speakers will be educating the students of today who will go on to lead the fight against financial crime in years to come.”

Tickets for the London event can be booked online.