New hair and beauty salon opens in Shrewsbury’s Roushill

A new hair and beauty salon has opened in Shrewsbury town centre.

Look Hair and Beauty Limited, a Shropshire company, has agreed a six-year lease for premises at 9 Roushill in the heart of the county town.

Amie Lingwood, who completed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is quite an iconic building in Shrewsbury, having previously been home to Miruji Health Spa.

“Following the vacation of the previous tenant, local property landlords Marshall & Marshall Ltd converted the upper floor into two residential apartments.

“We were then instructed to let the refurbished ground floor shop and are pleased to have secured a letting to Look Hair and Beauty Limited after only a short time of marketing.”

Ms Lingwood added: “The premises have undergone an impressive fit out by the new tenant and the salon is a very smart addition to Shrewsbury town centre.

“The tenant has other similar premises in Shropshire and is an experienced beauty salon operator.”

Look Hair and Beauty offer a variety of services, including hairdressing, nails, sunbeds and other beauty treatments.