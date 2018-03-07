Network Telecom expands its Sales and Marketing department

After a record year of growth, Network Telecom has continued to expand its Sales and Marketing department with an exciting new hire.

Joining the Telford-based telecoms provider is marketing executive Amelia Ebdon. Previously Amelia was marketing manager at advertising agency Cogent and digital marketing manager at accessories brand Alice Made This.

Speaking of her new role, Amelia says: “I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant team at Network Telecom and engaging with both new and existing customers to keep up the great growth trajectory of the previous few years.”

Trading since 1993, Network Telecom has become one of the nation’s leading telecommunication providers to businesses throughout the UK.

Conveniently based in the heart of central England, Network Telecom provide support to customers throughout the UK via an experienced team of consultants, dedicated account managers and qualified engineers.

As specialists in business communications, Network Telecom provide a complete ‘one stop shop’ of services from business telephone systems, lines & calls, broadband, business mobiles, IT services and data solutions.

