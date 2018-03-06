Roger Parry & Partners join forces with Wynnstay to hold ‘Grants Drop-In Session’

Roger Parry & Partners are joining forces with Wynnstay to hold a joint Grants Drop-In session at the Wynnstay Stores site in Oswestry this week.

The Drop-In event, which is to be held on Wednesday, 7 March, between 12pm – 5pm will give farmers the opportunity to learn more about the Countryside Productivity Grants Scheme. Richard Corbett and Cath Bennett from Roger Parry & Partners will be available to speak throughout the event.

The Countryside Productivity Small Grant Scheme is open for farmers in England to help fund the purchase of new equipment. It is open to bids of between £3,000 – £12,000, and the window closes on 14 March 2018.

Grants can cover up to 40% of the eligible cost of the application. The items included in the scheme have been identified as helping achieve improvements in either animal welfare, resource efficiency or nutrient management.

A wide range of items are eligible for funding within the grant scheme including cattle and sheep handling systems, calf milk dispensers, weighing equipment, EID equipment and calving detectors, to name but a few.

The scheme falls under the wider Countryside Productivity Scheme and is funded through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development via the Rural Development Programme for England.

Visit the Wynnstay website: www.wynnstay.co.uk to browse the range of agricultural products which may be eligible for funding or ask a member of staff in-store.

The Drop-In event will be held on 7 March between 12pm – 5pm at Wynnstay, Unit 4 Glovers Meadow, Maesbury Road Ind. Estate, Oswestry, SY10 8NH.