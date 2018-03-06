Hollis Technology signs reseller agreement with Mist

Hollis Technology, a specialised provider of business support solutions to organisations in both the public and private sectors throughout the UK, has been accredited as an Authorised Reseller Partner for Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence.

Oswestry-based Hollis will be responsible for supplying and supporting the full range of Mist AI-driven wireless platforms and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) location-based services to customers nationwide.

“We are seeing enormous demand for next generation wireless cloud solutions that ensure fast, reliable, predictable and measurable Wi-Fi and high value BLE location services,” said Mike Anderson, vice president of channel sales at Mist. “Hollis Technology provides an innovative range of business solutions and can demonstrate a real understanding of the wireless market. Mist is already one of the fastest growing vendors in the history of wireless networking and Hollis will play an important role in building UK market share.”

Mist built the first wireless platform for the smart device era. By leveraging the latest in cloud, wireless, AI and big data technologies, the Mist Learning WLAN delivers unprecedented insight into the user experience and eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing time consuming manual tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring Enterprise grade Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and IoT together to deliver personalised, location-based services for wireless users.

Simon Hollister, Sales Director of Hollis Technology, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Mist which has developed a unique range of solutions using innovative cloud architectures and machine learning to automate wireless operations. As well as providing Hollis with a competitive advantage, it will give customers predictable, reliable and cost effective access to wireless networking that will deliver significant productivity gains.”