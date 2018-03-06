Annual meeting to be told of bank’s record-breaking year

Members of Shropshire’s not-for-profit community bank will be told of another successful award-winning and record-breaking year at their forthcoming annual meeting.

For Just Credit Union will be reporting an exciting 12 months with 500 new members joining and £3.9m being paid into members’ savings accounts in 2016/17.

The annual meeting, at The Shirehall, Shrewsbury, at 6pm on March 21, will hear how members’ support has helped thousands of local people by providing a ‘safe and secure’ home for their savings as well as giving them access to affordable, low cost loans.

In their spring newsletter review of the year, Just Credit Union say that their loan products were awarded a 5 star rating by The Fairbanking Foundation – the highest possible level of national recognition.

The positive impact of the bank’s work to benefit the community was also recognised when they were selected as a finalist in the UK Social Enterprise Awards 2017.

Members will be told that Just Credit Union, whose offices are at 1A Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, last year invested in new systems, including the launch of a completely new and vastly improved website.

Among the impressive range of user-friendly features the site now offers is the opportunity for both new and existing members to apply for loans online 24/7.

The community bank’s spring newsletter adds: “None of this would have been possible without our members. It’s thanks to you that we are able to provide fair

and ethical financial services in the local community.

“The AGM is your chance to have a say in how Just Credit Union is run. Ring 01743 252325 to book your place at the AGM on March 21.”