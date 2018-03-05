More than 60 new apprenticeships up for grabs through Telford College

More than 60 new apprenticeships are on offer through Telford College, giving young people the chance to earn while they learn.

The vacancies, from hospitality and care to marketing, accountancy, retail, IT and manufacturing, are being highlighted as part of the college’s busy programme of activities during National Apprenticeships Week.

The annual campaign, which runs this year from March 5-9, recognises the contribution made by apprentices across a wide range of sectors.

Telford College has around 1,800 apprentices, working with more than 400 different companies across Shropshire, and further afield.

And 88% of all its apprentices progress either to further training, or a permanent job, when their programme is complete.

They include Tayler Jarvis of Wellington, who has been taken on as a degree apprentice at Telford IT firm Capgemini after graduating from the college’s King Street campus.

She said: “I chose the college because of its independent nature. You get out what you put in, and I learn better this way I was never a fan of the traditional school environment.”

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is a perfect opportunity to recognise the contribution which our apprentices are making to the local economy.

“Apprenticeships really do work – for individuals, for employers, and for the local economy too.

“They deliver both the practical and academic training needed to enter and progress in work, move onto higher level skills development, and build fulfilling careers.”

The college, which will be exhibiting at The Apprenticeship Show on March 8 at Telford’s International Centre, offers apprenticeships across more than a dozen sectors.

Latest opportunities include hospitality positions in Shrewsbury and Telford, retail posts in Oswestry, administration in Newport, and engineering positions at various sites around the county.

Apprenticeships will be in the spotlight at Telford College’s next open event, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on March 10, when there will also be a showcase of the latest virtual reality learning technology at the Haybridge campus.

It includes a virtual reality ‘cave’ which transports people to working environments around the country, plus headsets, and driving and football simulators.

Mr Guest said: “We want to be at the forefront of education, which is why we are bringing in virtual reality and new technologies to inspire students. It will revolutionise ways of teaching and learning.”

For more information on latest apprenticeship vacancies, see www.tcat.ac.uk/apprenticeship-vacancies.

To register for the college open event, see www.defineyourfuture.co.uk