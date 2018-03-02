Shropshire’s Young Entrepreneurs at Telford Shopping Centre this Saturday

Young Enterprise students are at Telford Shopping Centre this Saturday 3rd March between 10am – 4pm.

The event is the third of four trade fairs and the students are being judged on the progress they have made, having learnt from their initial mistakes at the trade fairs in the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury.

Judges will be looking at the marketing appeal of trade stands, how well students interact with customers, selling expertise, innovative products and services and also which teams stand out, making them eligible for some of the unique Shropshire awards, such as ‘The Best Use of ICT’ ‘Innovation’ and ‘Entrepreneurship’.

The Deputy Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta will be visiting Telford Shopping Centre to talk to the students about their business ideas and what they have learned from being part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Young Enterprise in Shropshire is run mainly by volunteers and sponsored by leading businesses in the county supporting 30 teams and 286 students in 2018 – without these people it would be impossible to have the spectacular awards evening taking place at the Park Inn in Telford on 3rd May.

Volunteers from all walks of life are welcomed with open arms and the trade shows provide excellent opportunities to find out how to get involved – come and talk to the business advisers, link teachers, judges and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.