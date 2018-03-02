New face joins the Dyke Yaxley team in Shrewsbury

Staff at a Shrewsbury accountancy firm have welcomed a new face who has strong ambitions for her future.

Emma Lovett has joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, and will take up her new role as an Accounts Semi Senior in the accounts department.

A former student at Telford College, Emma has already begun her new responsibilities including preparing accounts, drafting tax calculations, assisting with audits, training junior staff, and helping staff to resolve system queries.

Emma also prepares VAT returns, works with clients on a daily basis, and is planning, supervising and assisting on the accounts of Limited Companies.

“I’m really pleased to be part of the Dyke Yaxley team, and everyone has been so welcoming – it’s a great opportunity to build a strong career in a growing industry and to continuously develop my skills alongside my everyday duties.

“My aim is to work hard and build a career here that leads to a successful future in my chosen sector.”

Emma is the latest new face to join Dyke Yaxley as the company continues to expand its workforce in order to meet an ever-increasing demand for its services.

Managing Director Laurie Riley said: “We are one of the county’s leading independent firms of chartered accountants, working with individuals and many of the county’s most successful businesses.

“We have a great team of people at both our Shrewsbury and Telford offices, and we are renowned for our high levels of customer service, so we’re always looking for up and coming accountants who are keen to make real progress.

“Emma is a great addition to our accounts department team, and she’s already proved to be popular with her new colleagues. We’re looking forward to watching her progress towards her final accountancy qualifications, and we’re very happy to have her on board.”