Coverage Care announces new appointments

Shropshire’s leading independent care home provider has made a series of new appointments to its management team.

Coverage Care, which provides residential and nursing care for mainly older people in 14 homes across the county, said the five new home managers would underpin the not-for-profit company’s long-term strategy for a successful and sustainable future.

Wendy Lellek replaces the recently retired Elizabeth Jones at Greenfields in Whitchurch while Liam Palmer has been made Manager at Innage Grange, Bridgnorth.

Debbie Ellis has taken the helm at Barclay Gardens in Telford with Carolyn Fisher and Michelle Humphries taking over at Montgomery House and Coton Hill House in Shrewsbury respectively.

Chief executive of Coverage Care, David Coull, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new managers to their roles. They will play a pivotal role in the leadership and delivery of care in our homes and in supporting our on-going aims to continually strive for improvement across our services.

“Great leaders deliver great services and we look forward to supporting them to achieve this as they bed into their new roles.”