Commercial Litigation expert takes up senior role at FBC Manby Bowdler

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has announced the appointment of a new Senior Partner.

Guy Birkett has taken over the position from Niall Blackie, who has stepped down as his term in the role ended. Niall will continue as Lead Partner for the firm’s Town & Country Planning Department.

The move comes as FBC Manby Bowdler marks its 10th year in practice. A merger of two established Midlands companies, Manby Steward Bowdler and FBC (Foster Baxter Cooksey), created the firm in 2008.

It now employs more than 200 people in Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton, Willenhall and has an annual turnover in excess of £12 million.

Guy read law at the University of Leeds, graduating with an LLB (Hons) Degree in 1991. He joined Foster Baxter Cooksey Solicitors as a trainee solicitor and qualified in 1995. He was made Partner in 2000.

As Lead Partner for the Commercial Litigation team, Guy acts for a variety of clients from individuals and small owner managed businesses through to FTSE 200 listed companies.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Senior Partner in the 10th anniversary year of the firm. Niall has played a vital role in steering the development of FBC Manby Bowdler to where we are now and has to be commended for that.

“We have ambitious plans for the future to consolidate our position as a forward thinking, proactive, and modern law firm that places our clients at the heart of what we do. FBC Manby Bowdler has a talented and committed team and I am looking forward to supporting them to achieve our goals.”

Niall said: “Acting as the Senior Partner has been a privilege and a role I have greatly enjoyed.

“Guy’s intention, when he eventually retires as a lawyer, is to leave behind a successful and sustainable business which our next generation will run. Guy’s long term ambition and commitment will be crucial to leading FBC Manby Bowdler in the right direction.

“I look forward to supporting Guy and the whole management team in the coming years and continuing to lead the Town & Country Planning department.”